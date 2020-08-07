Two new COVID-19 cases, five active in Cayuga County

Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the past four days in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported Friday that a man in his 20s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Another man, who is also in his 20s and lives outside of the city, tested positive on Wednesday.
Contact tracing is complete for both of the new cases. There are 30 people in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with recent positive cases in the county.
There were no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday.
Including the two new cases, there are five active cases in Cayuga County. These are individuals who are in mandatory isolation due to their positive test results.
There is no longer any patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The county reported one hospitalization on Monday, but in the latest update noted that there are no residents hospitalized.
Since mid-March, Cayuga County has 149 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There is nearly an even split between men and women — 74 males and 75 females — with a vast majority of the positive cases living outside of Auburn. Of the 149 cases, 110 live in Cayuga County towns. There have been 38 cases in the city and one out-of-state resident.
More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are under age 40. There were eight new cases within the last week, all of whom are either children, teenagers or adults in their 20s or 30s.
The 20-29 age group has the most cases (34), followed by 30-39 with 31. There have been 19 cases under age 20.
Among the older age groups, there have been 21 cases in their 50s, 17 in their 40s, 16 in their 60s, seven in their 70s, three in their 80s and one 100-year-old resident.
The health department reminded residents about social distancing — stay six feet apart from others indoors and outdoors — and to wear a face covering when you can't maintain that six-foot buffer. The department also advised the public to limit attendance at social gatherings and trips to stores. Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
