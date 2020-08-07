Two new COVID-19 cases, five active in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the past four days in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Friday that a man in his 20s who lives outside of Auburn tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Another man, who is also in his 20s and lives outside of the city, tested positive on Wednesday.

Contact tracing is complete for both of the new cases. There are 30 people in mandatory quarantine due to direct contact with recent positive cases in the county.

There were no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday.

Including the two new cases, there are five active cases in Cayuga County. These are individuals who are in mandatory isolation due to their positive test results.

There is no longer any patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The county reported one hospitalization on Monday, but in the latest update noted that there are no residents hospitalized.

Since mid-March, Cayuga County has 149 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There is nearly an even split between men and women — 74 males and 75 females — with a vast majority of the positive cases living outside of Auburn. Of the 149 cases, 110 live in Cayuga County towns. There have been 38 cases in the city and one out-of-state resident.