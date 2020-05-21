Two new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, next testing clinic scheduled

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled its latest COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers and employees who returned to work in phase one of central New York's reopening process.
The drive-thru clinic will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 22. Testing is by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." You must provide your name, home address, insurance information and phone number. If the insurance policy is under someone else's name, their name and date of birth should be included in the submission. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each required field.
When selecting an appointment on the health department's website, there are three appointments for each time slot. If one is full, select a different option.
The clinic is open to essential workers, which the department says includes but isn't limited to health care providers, first responders, law enforcement, correction officers, restaurant workers, convenience and hardware store employees and grocery store workers.
Employees who returned to work during the first phase of the reopening process, which began last week, are also eligible for testing. The industries include agriculture, fishing, forestry and hunting; construction; manufacturing; retail; and wholesale trade.
Household members of the workers, including children ages 2 and older, may be tested.
There have been similar testing clinics held to screen essential workers for COVID-19. The health department said Tuesday that 490 people were tested at four drive-thru clinics. All tested negative for the virus.
The health department also announced that there are two new positive cases in the county. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s, both of whom live outside of Auburn, tested positive for COVID-19. Contract tracing is complete for both cases.
With two new positives, the county's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 74. Sixty-two people have recovered and were discharged from mandatory isolation. Eleven people are in mandatory isolation, a requirement for positive cases, and 32 others are in mandatory quarantine.
There are three people hospitalized with COVID-19, up from two on Tuesday.
The county has received 2,156 test results — 74 positive, 2,082 negative. The health department is awaiting the results of 139 tests.
