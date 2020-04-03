Two new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, one person hospitalized

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cayuga County has doubled in 48 hours, with two new positive tests announced on Friday.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, the two new cases include a man in his 40s who lives outside of Auburn and works on a dairy farm. The man is hospitalized, but it wasn't disclosed if he's a patient at Auburn Community Hospital.

A woman in her 20s who lives in Auburn also tested positive for the virus. She is in mandatory isolation.

The department launched contact tracing investigations to determine if anyone else has been exposed to COVID-19.

The farmworker is the second Cayuga County dairy farm employee who has contracted COVID-19. The health department announced Thursday that two farmworkers, including a dairy farm laborer, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deanna Hoey, senior public health educator and public information officer at the Cayuga County Health Department, told The Citizen that the two dairy farmworkers who tested positive for COVID-19 aren't employed by the same farm.

"We also understand that the farmworker community is a tight-knit community and while many of them work on separate farms they do gather together often," she wrote in an email.