Two new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, two hospitalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases and additional hospitalization over the last three days.

A man in his 50s who lives outside of Auburn and a man in his 20s who lives in the city tested positive for the virus. There are two people hospitalized with COVID-19, one of whom was admitted on Saturday.

Two people are in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases, and 41 are in mandatory quarantine. A quarantine is ordered for individuals who have contact with COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases is up to 133 in Cayuga County. There have been three deaths and 128 people discharged from mandatory isolation.

The gender breakdown for the cases is nearly evenly split, with 68 women and 65 men. Most of the cases (96) are outside of Auburn, while 36 have been in the city. One person, an out-of-state resident, tested positive while in the county in March.

By age, there have been 30 cases among people in their 20s and 28 in their 30s. The 50-59 age group has the third-most cases (20), followed by 17 in their 40s and 14 in their 60s. Fourteen people under age 20 have contracted the virus. Seven cases were in their 70s, two in their 80s and one was 100 years old.