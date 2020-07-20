You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, two hospitalized
PUBLIC HEALTH

Two new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, two hospitalized

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 Associated Press

The Cayuga County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases and additional hospitalization over the last three days. 

A man in his 50s who lives outside of Auburn and a man in his 20s who lives in the city tested positive for the virus. There are two people hospitalized with COVID-19, one of whom was admitted on Saturday. 

Two people are in mandatory isolation, which is required for positive cases, and 41 are in mandatory quarantine. A quarantine is ordered for individuals who have contact with COVID-19 cases. 

The total number of confirmed cases is up to 133 in Cayuga County. There have been three deaths and 128 people discharged from mandatory isolation. 

The gender breakdown for the cases is nearly evenly split, with 68 women and 65 men. Most of the cases (96) are outside of Auburn, while 36 have been in the city. One person, an out-of-state resident, tested positive while in the county in March. 

By age, there have been 30 cases among people in their 20s and 28 in their 30s. The 50-59 age group has the third-most cases (20), followed by 17 in their 40s and 14 in their 60s. Fourteen people under age 20 have contracted the virus. Seven cases were in their 70s, two in their 80s and one was 100 years old. 

The health department reminded residents that it's important to wear a face covering when in public, to maintain social distancing and proper hand hygiene.

While the state is allowing gatherings of up to 50 people, the department advised that it's "important to remember the more gatherings people participate in, the greater the risk of exposure." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

