Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County as CNY numbers trend higher
PUBLIC HEALTH

Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County as CNY numbers trend higher

  • Updated
Testing

The Cayuga County Health Department conducts a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in May.

 Cayuga County Health Department

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cayuga County as positive test results trend slightly upward in central New York.

In its biweekly briefing on Friday, the county health department said that one new case was identified on Thursday, a woman in her 40s who lives outside of Auburn, and one case was reported on Friday, a child who also lives outside the city.

There were 33 people in mandatory quarantine in the county as of Friday afternoon and four in mandatory isolation. The total number of confirmed cases since March is 181.

Statewide figures released Thursday indicate that the overall COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent for 35 straight days; however the central New York region has seen an increase in positive cases in the past couple of days.

According to the state's dashboard, the percentage of positive results has been at or above 1 percent two straight days this week, with 1 percent on Wednesday and 1.3 percent on Thursday.

Cayuga County officials are continuing to encourage testing for county residents who attended or worked at SUNY Oneonta, given the recent COVID-19 outbreak there.

Screening and information to supplement what was received on campus is available by calling the health department at (315) 253-1560.

Graphic

This graphic shows the active COVID-19 cases in the county dating back to mid-March.
