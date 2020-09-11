Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County as CNY numbers trend higher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cayuga County as positive test results trend slightly upward in central New York.

In its biweekly briefing on Friday, the county health department said that one new case was identified on Thursday, a woman in her 40s who lives outside of Auburn, and one case was reported on Friday, a child who also lives outside the city.

There were 33 people in mandatory quarantine in the county as of Friday afternoon and four in mandatory isolation. The total number of confirmed cases since March is 181.

Statewide figures released Thursday indicate that the overall COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent for 35 straight days; however the central New York region has seen an increase in positive cases in the past couple of days.

According to the state's dashboard, the percentage of positive results has been at or above 1 percent two straight days this week, with 1 percent on Wednesday and 1.3 percent on Thursday.

Cayuga County officials are continuing to encourage testing for county residents who attended or worked at SUNY Oneonta, given the recent COVID-19 outbreak there.