Two people and pet displaced after Victory fire

Two people and a pet were displaced after a house fire in Victory Friday afternoon, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.

A call came in around 3:20 p.m. for a fire on Bell Road. Dispatchers said the blaze was extinguished around 5 p.m., but two people and a pet were displaced. The Red Cross was at the scene to assist. No injuries were reported.

The incident is still being investigated. Dispatchers said the agencies that assisted at the scene were fire departments from Victory, Red Creek, Port Byron, the town of Oswego, Fair Haven, Cato and Conquest; Cayuga County fire investigators; Lakeshore Volunteer Ambulance; CIMVAC Ambulance; state police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

