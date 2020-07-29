Two people extricated in Aurelius car crash

Emergency responders extricated two people from their car after a vehicle crash in Aurelius Tuesday night, according to the Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department.

A post on the department's Facebook page said that at 10:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-car crash at Turnpike and Blanchard roads. Various Aurelius fire department vehicles responded, with assistance from fire departments from Cayuga and Throop and AMR Ambulance. New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene, the post said.