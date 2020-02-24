Two people injured when vehicle crashes into house in Fleming
PUBLIC SAFETY

Two people injured when vehicle crashes into house in Fleming

  • Updated
Car crash

Firefighters respond to the scene of a crash in Fleming Monday afternoon in which a vehicle veered off Route 38 and into a seasonal residence.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Two people were taken to the hospital after their automobile veered off a road and crashed into a house in Fleming Monday afternoon.

The crash took place on state Route 38 between Stone School Road and Wyckoff Road. The state Department of Transportation reported that stretch of the road was closed in both directions as of 4:30 p.m.

A witness who lives next to the house that was hit said she saw the vehicle, which was heading south, veer off the road, hit a utility pole and then crash into the house. No one was inside the house, which is used as a seasonal residence.

Two people were in the car, a female driver and a male passenger. Both were taken from the scene by ambulance.

Additional details were not immediately available. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police had investigators on the scene.

