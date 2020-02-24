Two people injured when vehicle crashes into house in Fleming

Two people were taken to the hospital after their automobile veered off a road and crashed into a house in Fleming Monday afternoon.

The crash took place on state Route 38 between Stone School Road and Wyckoff Road. The state Department of Transportation reported that stretch of the road was closed in both directions as of 4:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A witness who lives next to the house that was hit said she saw the vehicle, which was heading south, veer off the road, hit a utility pole and then crash into the house. No one was inside the house, which is used as a seasonal residence.

Two people were in the car, a female driver and a male passenger. Both were taken from the scene by ambulance.

Additional details were not immediately available. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police had investigators on the scene.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 13 Sad 1 Angry 0