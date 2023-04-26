Police are investigating a structure fire in the town of Locke that killed two people on Monday morning.

According to a news release from New York state police, firefighters responded to a structure fire at a residence at 166 Canaan Heights Road in the town of Locke around 9:11 a.m. State police sent troopers from its Auburn station and members of its criminal investigations bureau to the scene, where two people were pronounced dead.

State police are not releasing the names of the deceased people because next of kin still need to be notified.

State police are working with the New York state fire investigators to determine the fire's cause. According to Cayuga County property records, the residence was an 840-square-foot mobile home originally built in 1970 with two additions totaling about 1,100 square feet added in 1984 and 1994.

"Further information will be released as it becomes available," according to the news release.