Two Skaneateles restaurants close temporarily amid COVID-19

Two restaurants in Skaneateles have closed temporarily due to different effects of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant and bakery at Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, closed Sept. 1 due to an exposure to the virus the previous day. The restaurant will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 15, while the bakery reopened this morning. Its hours will remain 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the restaurant reopens, at which point Rosalie's will resume its normal business hours.
Rosalie's owner Marc Albino told The Citizen Wednesday that one or two of his employees tested positive for the virus, so he closed the restaurant as an "overprecaution" to make sure all of them were tested. Electrostatic sanitation was performed and filtration changed throughout the entire building, and the kitchen has been further cleaned and sanitized, the restaurant posted on Facebook.
"It's unfortunate, but it's the world we live in," Albino said. "We're doing everything we can to make it safe for our staff and for our guests."
Meanwhile, the Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., closed Sept. 7 due to limited staffing levels. The lakeside restaurant will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. While it's closed, its employees will lend a hand at two other restaurants in the portfolio of its owner, Bill Eberhardt — the Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., and Gilda's, 12 W. Genesee St. — in order to help keep them open.
Nancy Ranieri, the business development and customer relations manager for Eberhardt's properties, told The Citizen Wednesday that they've been no stranger to the "hiring crisis" taking place nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most employees worked "enormous hours" over the summer, but with many of them returning to college, the remaining ones faced burnout.
"We decided to take a breather after Labor Day so everyone can work a little less," she said. "We think it's the smart thing to do across the board for all of our properties."
Ranieri praised the Bluewater employees who offered to work at the Sherwood and Gilda's, as well as customers of the restaurants for their understanding in the challenging times of COVID-19.
"It was a real hard summer," she said. "But our patrons have been very loyal."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.