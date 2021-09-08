Two Skaneateles restaurants close temporarily amid COVID-19

Two restaurants in Skaneateles have closed temporarily due to different effects of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant and bakery at Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St. Road, closed Sept. 1 due to an exposure to the virus the previous day. The restaurant will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 15, while the bakery reopened this morning. Its hours will remain 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the restaurant reopens, at which point Rosalie's will resume its normal business hours.

Rosalie's owner Marc Albino told The Citizen Wednesday that one or two of his employees tested positive for the virus, so he closed the restaurant as an "overprecaution" to make sure all of them were tested. Electrostatic sanitation was performed and filtration changed throughout the entire building, and the kitchen has been further cleaned and sanitized, the restaurant posted on Facebook.

"It's unfortunate, but it's the world we live in," Albino said. "We're doing everything we can to make it safe for our staff and for our guests."

