Two teens gunned down in midday ambush in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Two teenagers were shot Saturday, one fatally, while walking down a street in southwest Rochester, police said.

The gunshots were fired just before 1:30 p.m., Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said. A boy in his early teens was struck multiple times. He died later at Strong Memorial Hospital, Umbrino said.

A 14-year-old was later brought to the hospital by private car suffering from non-life threatening wounds, Umbrino said.

Police did not immediately release the name or age of the boy killed or the name of the 14-year-old.

Umbrino said the teens were acquaintances but the nature of their relationship was not immediately clear.

The teens were apparently walking on a sidewalk together when they were ambushed by one or more gunmen who fired at least six shots, Umbrino said.

“I’m disgusted,” Umbrino told reporters. “I’m just leaving a soccer tournament where there’s hundreds of kids playing soccer, having a good time with their parents. And then we come out here, and you got two kids walking down the street in broad daylight, gunned down. Enough. Enough. People have got to stand up.”

No arrests had been made Saturday night.

