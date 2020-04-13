Two test positive for COVID-19, Cayuga County has 33 confirmed cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After a brief streak with no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Monday that two residents tested positive for the virus.

A male in his late 20s and a female in her late teens are the newest positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. They live outside of Auburn.

The county has confirmed 33 cases of the coronavirus, 26 of which are outside the city. The health department released town-level data on Saturday that identified Scipio (14) as the town with the most positive cases. Nine other towns have reported at least one case. The city of Auburn has six confirmed cases.

For the new cases, the towns where they reside weren't released.

Nearly 85% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 are in their 30s or younger. There have been five confirmed cases among ages 40 and older. Two-thirds of the cases (22) are male compared to 11 women who tested positive.

Contact tracing for both cases has been completed, according to the health department. The investigations determine if others were exposed to the virus.