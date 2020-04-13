You are the owner of this article.
Two test positive for COVID-19, Cayuga County has 33 confirmed cases
Virus Outbreak Tennessee

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Tennessee's Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

After a brief streak with no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Monday that two residents tested positive for the virus. 

A male in his late 20s and a female in her late teens are the newest positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. They live outside of Auburn. 

The county has confirmed 33 cases of the coronavirus, 26 of which are outside the city. The health department released town-level data on Saturday that identified Scipio (14) as the town with the most positive cases. Nine other towns have reported at least one case. The city of Auburn has six confirmed cases. 

For the new cases, the towns where they reside weren't released. 

Cayuga County asking residents to shelter in place to slow COVID-19 spread

Nearly 85% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 are in their 30s or younger. There have been five confirmed cases among ages 40 and older. Two-thirds of the cases (22) are male compared to 11 women who tested positive. 

Contact tracing for both cases has been completed, according to the health department. The investigations determine if others were exposed to the virus. 

So far, there are 27 people in mandatory isolation and 36 in mandatory quarantine. Mandatory isolation is ordered when someone tests positive for COVID-19. Mandatory quarantine is for people who had direct contact with positive cases. 

The county has received 571 COVID-19 test results, with 33 positives and 538 negatives. There are 24 results pending. 

In the counties that surround Cayuga, Onondaga has the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 520 as of Monday afternoon. Towns from that county that border Cayuga include Lysander, which has 18 cases, Skaneateles (10 cases) and Spafford (one case). Elbridge, another town on the other side of the Cayuga County border, has not had a confirmed case reported.

Among other counties that border Cayuga, Tompkins has 113 cases of Monday afternoon, followed by Oswego (45), Wayne (42), Cortland (24) and Seneca (15).

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009.

