Two-thirds of recent COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are unvaccinated

For most new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, there is one thing in common: They are not vaccinated.
Since Aug. 23, when the Cayuga County Health Department began sharing the vaccination status of positive cases, there have been 519 new cases. More than 67% of the cases (350 of 519) are unvaccinated.
That trend continued on Tuesday. The health department reported 55 new cases, 41 of which are unvaccinated.
Cayuga County has one of the worst case rates in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over a seven-day period, the case rate is 310.80 per 100,000 people — well above the 100 cases per 100,000 people threshold for a county to be categorized as an area with a high level of COVID transmission.
With 191 cases in the first seven days of September, the county is on pace for more than 800 confirmed cases this month. There were 747 cases and six deaths in August.
As cases spike, COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased. The health department said Wednesday that 13 residents, seven of whom are vaccinated, are being treated at Auburn, Crouse, or Upstate University hospitals. The patients include four in their 70s, three in their 80s, two in their 90s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.
There were no new deaths on Tuesday. Cayuga County's COVID-19 death toll stands at 97.
The county's COVID-19 vaccination rate hasn't changed. The CDC says 57.9% of eligible residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate is higher among older age groups. According to the state Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 80.5% of residents age 65-74 and 74% of individuals age 75 and older are fully vaccinated.
For local health officials, the challenge has been encouraging younger residents to get vaccinated. The vaccination rate for residents in the 26-34 age group is 41.1% — the same as the 12-15 age group that wasn't eligible for the Pfizer vaccine until mid-May.
In other news:
• The health department is reminding COVID-positive residents to wait until they speak with a case investigator to share their contacts and to inform anyone that may have been exposed to the virus so they can monitor their condition.
