Two-thirds of recent COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County are unvaccinated

For most new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, there is one thing in common: They are not vaccinated.

Since Aug. 23, when the Cayuga County Health Department began sharing the vaccination status of positive cases, there have been 519 new cases. More than 67% of the cases (350 of 519) are unvaccinated.

That trend continued on Tuesday. The health department reported 55 new cases, 41 of which are unvaccinated.

Cayuga County has one of the worst case rates in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over a seven-day period, the case rate is 310.80 per 100,000 people — well above the 100 cases per 100,000 people threshold for a county to be categorized as an area with a high level of COVID transmission.

With 191 cases in the first seven days of September, the county is on pace for more than 800 confirmed cases this month. There were 747 cases and six deaths in August.

As cases spike, COVID-19 hospitalizations have also increased. The health department said Wednesday that 13 residents, seven of whom are vaccinated, are being treated at Auburn, Crouse, or Upstate University hospitals. The patients include four in their 70s, three in their 80s, two in their 90s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s and one in their 40s.