Two transported to Syracuse hospital following Auburn motorcycle crash

Auburn police are investigating a Sunday afternoon crash involving a car and a motorcycle that resulted in two people being transported to a regional hospital, including one by helicopter.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Arterial West near the intersection with State Street, police said. A motorcycle driven by Gary L. Allnutt, 66, of Central Square, appeared to have changed lanes in front of a vehicle operated by Michelle A. White, 55, of Auburn. A collision then occurred.

Allnutt and a passenger on his motorcycle, Lorraine Allnutt, 59, were injured. Gary Allnut was taken by Auburn Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a hand injury, while Lorraine Allnutt was transported by helicopter by LifeNet 7-12 as a precaution, police said. Information about their conditions was not available on Monday.

White was not injured. Auburn Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

No charges or tickets were issued by APD as of Monday morning, and the investigation was continuing, police said.

