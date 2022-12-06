 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-vehicle accident sends minivan crashing into Genesee Street business in Auburn

Auburn firefighters at the scene of an accident on East Genesee Street on Tuesday afternoon.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a two-vehicle crash, with one crashing into the front of a downtown business.

The accident happened on the East Hill section of East Genesee Street near the intersection with Owasco and John streets. No injuries were reported and both vehicles had to be towed from the accident scene.

The front window of a salon business at 30 E. Genesee St. was damaged in the accident.

No other information was immediately available from public safety officials.

Vehicle crash in downtown Auburn

A pickup truck is severely damaged with debris scattered on East Genesee Street in Auburn.
