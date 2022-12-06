Two-vehicle accident sends minivan crashing into Genesee Street business in Auburn

The Auburn Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting a two-vehicle crash, with one crashing into the front of a downtown business.

The accident happened on the East Hill section of East Genesee Street near the intersection with Owasco and John streets. No injuries were reported and both vehicles had to be towed from the accident scene.

The front window of a salon business at 30 E. Genesee St. was damaged in the accident.

No other information was immediately available from public safety officials.