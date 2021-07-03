Two water rescue calls on Cayuga Lake safely resolved

The Union Springs Fire Department was called out to back-to-back water rescues on Cayuga Lake Saturday night, but their assistance turned out to be unneeded.

In the midst of a busy weekend on and around area lakes, a caller in Cayuga County reported that a woman who had been out on a jet ski in the Union Springs area had failed to return.

The missing person had reportedly last been seen at about 7:15 p.m. near Wells College in Aurora but had not returned after 8 p.m.

Union Springs Fire Department personnel launched a rescue boat at about 8:15 p.m. from Frontenac Park in Union Springs, but the woman was reported to have been located safely on shore just a moment later.

As the rescue boat was returning to dock, officials across the lake in Seneca County requested help searching for a missing boater.

In that case, a running boat with the keys still in it had reportedly been found unoccupied. State police and Seneca County rescue crews had established a command post at Cayuga Lake State Park and asked their Union Springs counterparts to begin searching for the missing boater in the north part of the lake.

Within 10 minutes of that request, the missing man was reported to have been found in the water and was in the process of being returned to his vessel.

