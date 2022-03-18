Two years in, Cayuga County health officials look for end to COVID-19 pandemic

It has been a long two years.

March 18, 2020, was when COVID-19 arrived in Cayuga County. A man traveling through the county tested positive for the virus, the first of thousands of positive cases that would be recorded over the next two years. Hundreds have been hospitalized and 139 residents died.

Deanna Ryan, the supervising public health administrator and public information officer at the Cayuga County Health Department, describes that first year as a slow progress. In the early days of the pandemic, other parts of New York and the country saw cases surge. Locally, while there were some cases, the numbers weren't as high.

Entering 2021, there was, as Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy calls it, a "ray of hope." Federal regulators approved two COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer. (Johnson & Johnson would follow months later.) The vaccines were, and still are, viewed as the key to ending the pandemic.

Early in the year, the health department began holding vaccination clinics for eligible residents. By spring, the vaccine was widely available. As more residents got vaccinated, cases, hospitalizations and deaths decreased. (Nearly 60% of Cayuga County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.)

But what happened last summer surprised the health department. Despite the vaccination efforts, cases began to surge again. There were 747 cases in August, followed by 1,079 in September.

"We were really moving our way through trying to meet most of the community that was eligible for the vaccine," Ryan said. "And then boom, out of nowhere, August came. It was a constant pressure from August through January. That was unique for us to experience almost two years into the pandemic."

In that six-month period, the county reported at least 8,873 confirmed COVID-19 cases — more than half of the county's case in the now 2-year-old pandemic. January's numbers are incomplete because the health department stopped reporting daily totals — a decision Ryan explained further on Thursday.

The large numbers of cases, sometimes 200 or 300 a day, overwhelmed the health department's staff. Contact tracing investigations became ineffective, Ryan said, because of the emergence of different variants and the shorter incubation times. Individuals were unknowingly exposed to the virus. By the time the initial case learned they were positive, their contacts were symptomatic and tested positive, too.

That was a change for the health department, which had conducted contact tracing investigations for the first 22 months of the pandemic.

There have been other developments as the pandemic continues into its third year. After the introduction of vaccines, booster doses were authorized to give fully vaccinated individuals more protection against COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Wilson, chief medical officer at Auburn Community Hospital, highlighted the use of therapeutics during his appearance at the monthly Wednesday Morning Roundtable. He explained the criteria used to determine whether a patient is eligible for therapeutics, including whether they are a high risk of serious illness or if they are immunocompromised.

While Wilson touted the therapeutics, he stressed the importance of getting vaccinated. Boosters, he said, have shown to increase the effectiveness of vaccine in preventing serious illness.

"It's still a very important tool and everyone should avail themselves if they are medically able to do so," he added.

With the pandemic entering year three, there is a sense that things are returning to normal. Mask mandates have been lifted in New York. Events that were canceled early in the pandemic have resumed. Businesses and schools are open.

But COVID has not left the community. In its most recent update, the health department said there were 133 active cases. Since the department is no longer conducting contact tracing investigations, it's possible the number is higher.

Ryan relayed a familiar reminder — one that the health department has repeatedly shared throughout the pandemic — that anyone who is sick should stay home from school or work. She noted that even if the symptoms are mild for one person, they could be worse for someone else who is exposed to the virus.

"We all want to go back to normal," she said. "We want more of that normalcy and we want to feel like we are coming out of this. But we also need to do that cautiously. The numbers are showing that we were having a downslide of cases, but just from Monday to (Wednesday), we had a doubling of cases. It's something we are monitoring and those are only the cases we know about."

Cuddy, like other medical and public health experts, is urging more residents to get vaccinated. It's not only important to prevent people from getting hospitalized or dying, she said, but it will ensure that the health care system functions properly. The hospital, she continued, needs to be available for everyone who needs it.

"If being vaccinated is going to help you not become as ill, get your vaccine," she said. "That has been proven. Vaccine is helping prevent serious illness. It is helping prevent hospitalization. It is helping prevent death... Get your shots. Getting vaccinated is our best shot at getting through this."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

