U.S. Interior Department reviewing Cayuga Nation police raid

Meanwhile, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors has called a special meeting for 1 p.m. to discuss the matter. In a notice posted to the county website, the board said the meeting will include discussion of potential litigation with a closed-door executive session anticipated.

One issue that may come up is the legality of the detentions and demolitions on land that is owned in fee by the nation but not held in trust by the federal government for the nation. Such status would exempt properties from state and local jurisdiction. The Interior Department confirmed that it does not hold title in trust on any Cayuga Nation property. A land-into-trust application from the nation has been pending since 2005.

"The Department recognizes that federal law limits its authority to intervene in intra-tribal matters. However, detention of individuals on fee land, even tribal members alleged to be in violation of tribal law, can raise serious questions of state and federal jurisdiction,” the statement said.

The Facebook page for one of the businesses that had operated in Seneca Falls, Cayuga Lake Trading Store, added a post Saturday night that said "we look to rebuild or find a new location so keep following our page for an update when we have one."