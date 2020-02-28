U.S. Justice Department investigating Cayuga Nation incident

The U.S. Justice Department said it is gathering information related to the pre-dawn seizures and demolitions of buildings in Seneca Falls last weekend.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York issued a statement on Thursday that said it is working with the DOJ's Office of Tribal Justice and other agency officials on the investigation to determine "whether any violations of applicable law occurred."
"The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York shares the public's concerns regarding the impact that this internal dispute within the Cayuga Nation of Indians has on the public safety of all members of our community," the statement said.
"Across the Department of Justice, our paramount objective is the preservation of public safety. We will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners in pursuit of that goal, as we do all that we can to ensure that all involved exhibit respect not only for applicable law — but for one another as well."
The U.S. Attorney's Office said it is also talking with the federal Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs "regarding both the circumstances giving rise to the incident, the incident itself, and potential responses." The Interior Department put out a statement on Sunday saying it was also reviewing the situation, but has not provided any additional public information since that time.
The head federal prosecutor of the western district office, James P. Kennedy Jr., had written a letter to attorneys for both sides in the leadership and property dispute in December that urged them to avoid further confrontation and attempt to work out their differences peacefully. He also warned them that "any action taken by either side to the detriment of the other may result in negative legal consequences for such party."
Despite that letter, the Cayuga Nation Council led by Clint Halftown, the nation's federal representative, ordered its newly created police department to raid sites under the control of an opposition group in Seneca Falls. The operation took place early Saturday morning, with the police temporarily detaining eight people, charging one person with violating Cayuga Nation criminal law and releasing him.
In addition, the Halftown-led council ordered the demolition of a number of structures at the site. The buildings that were knocked down included the Cayuga Lake Trading Store, a schoolhouse, day care center and sugar shack.
Cayuga Nation members from the opposition group blasted the actions, saying Halftown is not the nation's leader under tribal law and that his actions were "viciously unlawful."
The Halftown group has defended the operation, saying it was taking control back of properties that belonged to the Cayuga Nation and referred to the opposition group as "trespassers."