U.S. Justice Department investigating Cayuga Nation incident

The U.S. Justice Department said it is gathering information related to the pre-dawn seizures and demolitions of buildings in Seneca Falls last weekend.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York issued a statement on Thursday that said it is working with the DOJ's Office of Tribal Justice and other agency officials on the investigation to determine "whether any violations of applicable law occurred."

"The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York shares the public's concerns regarding the impact that this internal dispute within the Cayuga Nation of Indians has on the public safety of all members of our community," the statement said.

"Across the Department of Justice, our paramount objective is the preservation of public safety. We will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners in pursuit of that goal, as we do all that we can to ensure that all involved exhibit respect not only for applicable law — but for one another as well."

