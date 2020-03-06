U.S. prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

Practicing even the most simple hygiene, such as washing hands, is not a given in such environments. Hand sanitizer is often treated as contraband because it contains alcohol.

Inmates go in groups to court, where they wait together in cramped holding areas. Many are poor, meaning that when they're released they often must get on public buses or trains to get home.

Reports of illness spreading in a jail are fairly common, and occasionally outbreaks of influenza have required quarantine. Most often, the numbers of inmates who come down with the flu at the same time don’t climb higher than a couple of dozen, but there have been exceptions. In 2013, an outbreak of the stomach flu at Cook County Jail in Chicago, the largest single site jail in the U.S., prompted the quarantine of 700 inmates.

“We are used to dealing with this kind of thing like flu outbreaks that a lot of places aren’t," said Brad Curry, the chief of staff for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.

After the swine flu outbreak in 2009, which infected hundreds of prisoners across the country, most prison systems did create pandemic preparation plans.

