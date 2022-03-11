Ukraine support efforts continue in Cayuga County

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, some in the Cayuga County community are collecting donations to help those affected by the conflict, and showing support for them:

• Checks can be mailed or brought to SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn. Other means of donating are available at facebook.com/peterpaulucc. The church is also hosting a citywide prayer service at 6 each evening, and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for people who want to pray for Ukraine. For more information, call the church at (315) 252-5573.

• An Auburn restaurant is donating proceeds of a special meal to the SS. Peter & Paul collection. Through Sunday, Octane Social House is offering a Ukrainian meal of kielbasa, kapusta and Kris pierogis, dine-in or take-out, for $20, with the restaurant donating 25% to the relief fund and an anonymous donor chipping in another 25%. Order in-person at the restaurant, 41 Genesee St., by phone at (845) 795-8191 or online at www.toasttab.com/octane-social-house-41-genesee-st.

• Another supply drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 13, during the monthly pancake breakfast of the Owasco Fire Department at 7174 Owasco Road, Owasco. Scout Troop 21 will collect medical supplies (analgesics, antiseptic wipes, saline solution, bandages, gauze, medical gloves and tape, and topical treatments) at the breakfast, and financial donations will also be accepted.

• SS. Peter & Paul will host a gathering to support the people of Ukraine at noon Sunday, March 13, at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn. Flags and signs of support will be welcome.

'It's just a tragedy': Auburn's Ukrainian community reacts to invasion Nataliia Shynkarenko went to bed Wednesday night wondering how she would break the news to her daughters.

