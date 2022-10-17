Ukrainian ambulance purchased with proceeds from Auburn fundraiser

An ambulance and supplies for recently liberated areas in Ukraine have been purchased with the proceeds of a fundraiser in Auburn.

The Latanyshyn family, organizers of the Raise a Pint for Ukraine fundraiser, told The Citizen in a news release that the proceeds have supported the purchase of an ambulance, a trailer filled with medical supplies and protective gear for volunteers to arrange safe passage to areas near the southern front of the country's war with Russia.

“Besides hearing how the donations were used, we received even better news," Maryanne Latanyshyn said in the release. “Our family’s village was liberated earlier this month by the Ukrainian army during their spectacular counteroffensive. We thank everyone who came to the events and donated their money and time to help. Ukraine is holding its own, but there’s still a long fight towards victory."

Raise a Pint for Ukraine took place May 15 in downtown Auburn, where bars and restaurants hosted special events and donated a portion of proceeds to Feine Ukraine. Based in Hamburg, Germany, the relief organization is run by attorney Anna Rempel, a cousin of the Latanyshyn family. The family said the May event raised about $5,000, while another $5,000 was raised at subsequent events.

