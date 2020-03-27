Unemployment claims in New York surge 520%

More than 80,500 unemployment insurance claims were filed in New York last week after businesses shut down or scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Department of Labor said that the volume amounts to a 520% increase over last year and that steps have been taken to deal with the tremendous increase in call volume and web traffic.

Nationally, nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — almost five times the previous record set in 1982.

Initial unemployment claims in New York increased a minimum of 284% in each of the state's labor market regions, the Department of Labor said, for the week ending March 21 – the first week in which claims were impacted by the coronavirus.

As job losses mount, some economists say the nation's unemployment rate could approach 13% by May. By comparison, the highest jobless rate during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, was 10%.

The state Department of Labor said it received over 1.7 million phone calls and over 2.3 million web hits and has taken a number of steps to address the unprecedented increase, including implementing a new, more efficient filing system based on the first letter of the applicant's last name.