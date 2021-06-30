Union accuses Auburn medical offices of unfair labor practices amid contract talks

"We are encouraged that a federal mediator is involved in the negotiations to assist the parties given the challenging nature of the bargaining unit."

The hospital revealed — and Krause confirmed — that there is an effort to decertify the union. A petition was circulated by some members and submitted to the National Labor Relations Board. Krause said there will be a vote soon and members will decide whether to keep the union.

Employers can't be involved in the process — it's against federal labor law — but the hospital acknowledged that has "been made aware that a number of bargaining unit employees who work in the local doctor's office" are attempting to decertify the union. Krause said 1199SEIU believes the effort is due to management's bargaining tactics.

"We think it's all connected," she said. "Anybody that's been fighting for a first contract for three years is going to be losing hope at this point. We think that dragging on this long was by design."

To educate its members about the contract talks, 1199SEIU will hold informational pickets outside of some Auburn medical offices on Thursday. There are other outreach efforts to update workers.