Union blames politics for attack on officer at Auburn Correctional Facility

The union representing New York state corrections officers is calling an attempt to "choke the life out an officer" at Auburn Correctional Facility a direct result of a state law limiting the use of solitary confinement.

The state Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said in a Thursday news release that on Nov. 26 an inmate attacked an officer while being escorted to the mess hall at ACF, leading to that officer being transported to a hospital for treatment, and several other officers being injured.

The union said that while being escorted through the main yard to the mess hall, an officer ordered the inmate to the wall for a pat frisk. The inmate refused multiple orders to comply and grabbed the officer by his uniform and threw him to the ground, where the back of the officer’s head struck the pavement. The inmate then wrapped his arm around the officer’s neck in a choke hold and refused to release the officer from the hold. Additional staff arrived and tried to break the choke hold, but the inmate continued his hold around the officer’s neck. After several attempts to physically break the hold, officers were able to free the officer from the inmate’s grasp and place the inmate in handcuffs.

The inmate was escorted out of the yard and taken to the infirmary for evaluation, and the officers involved were also taken to the medical facility to have their injuries evaluated.

The initial officer who was attacked, NYSCOPBA said, suffered multiple bruises and swelling to various portions of his body including his eye, head and face and had a large bump on the back of his head. He was immediately transported to Auburn Community Hospital for further treatment.

Two of the responding officers suffered minor swelling and abrasions while trying to free the officer form the inmate’s choke hold. Those two officers, along with several other responding officers, all remained on duty.

The union said the incarcerated individual is serving 25 years to life after being convicted of murder in Broome County in 2014.

"Another unprovoked attack on an officer by an inmate who clearly has no regard for others," NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said in a statement. "This inmate tried to choke the life out of an officer for no reason and he knew there were no consequences for his actions, thanks to the HALT Act," referencing the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act which limits segregated confinement to 15 consecutive days or 20 days in a 60-day period.

"How many more of our members need to suffer before the skyrocketing violence in prisons is addressed?" Gold said. "HALT has created a new baseline of violence in our facilities and lawmakers like Senator Julia Salazar and Senator David Weprin simply ignore the data and instead push their political agendas. The lawmakers and supporters of the HALT Act should be mandated to wear the blue uniform and walk behind the walls to see how unmanageable they’ve made our prison system. They must be held accountable for their actions until HALT is repealed."