Union: Drugs found in headphones at Cayuga County prison

Around 1 p.m. Aug. 31, officers searched a cube assigned to one of the inmates of the medium security facility, according to a statement from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union which represents state corrections officers. A cellophane bundle of 23 Suboxone strips were found in the right headpiece of the inmate's headphones in their locker. The drugs were seized as evidence.

“It is very clear that drugs are still making their way into the hands of inmates through the mail or inmate visits. In addition to the Suboxone seizure, there was one inmate, whose face was cut in the yard and visibly on drugs, who needed medical attention the same day. The following day, a second inmate who had drugs hidden inside his mouth, either swallowed them or flushed them down the toilet when officers approached him when they suspected him to be carrying," Deburgomaster said in the statement. "Until (the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) recognizes this is a real problem and takes decisive action to reduce the amount of drugs making their way inside prison walls, this is going to be a daily problem."