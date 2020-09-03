 Skip to main content
Union: Drugs found in headphones at Cayuga County prison
CORRECTIONS

Union: Drugs found in headphones at Cayuga County prison

  • Updated
Cayuga Correctional Facility.JPG

Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Several strips of the drug Suboxone were reportedly discovered in an inmate's headphones at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.

Around 1 p.m. Aug. 31, officers searched a cube assigned to one of the inmates of the medium security facility, according to a statement from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union which represents state corrections officers. A cellophane bundle of 23 Suboxone strips were found in the right headpiece of the inmate's headphones in their locker. The drugs were seized as evidence.

The 28-year-old inmate, who was not named, is serving a seven year sentence following a third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction in St. Lawrence County in 2017, the news release said.

NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Mark Deburgomaster said this incident is just one among different drug-related issues that have come up recently.

“It is very clear that drugs are still making their way into the hands of inmates through the mail or inmate visits. In addition to the Suboxone seizure, there was one inmate, whose face was cut in the yard and visibly on drugs, who needed medical attention the same day. The following day, a second inmate who had drugs hidden inside his mouth, either swallowed them or flushed them down the toilet when officers approached him when they suspected him to be carrying," Deburgomaster said in the statement. "Until (the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) recognizes this is a real problem and takes decisive action to reduce the amount of drugs making their way inside prison walls, this is going to be a daily problem."

