An officer at the state prison in the Town of Marcy needed medical treatment after he was attacked in late December by an inmate, the correctional officers union said in a Tuesday press release.
On Dec. 29, an unidentified 26-year-old inmate became aggressive when the officer ordered him off one of the facility's phones when his time on it was up, said the release from the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.
A struggle ensued after the inmate turned argumentative and then "abruptly turned and punched the officer in the left side of the face," according to the release. The officer was able to put the inmate in a body hold as additional staff arrived to secure the inmate in "mechanical restraints." The inmate, who was convicted in Kings County for third-degree rape, was then placed in a Special Housing Unit.
The officer was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for "minor injuries" and didn't return to duty, NYSCOPBA said. Another officer who responded to the attack was also treated for minor injures by medical staff at the correctional facility.
NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President Bryan Hluska called on state administration to make correctional staff safety "the number one priority" in 2020, as assaults on staff increased for the fourth consecutive year in 2019.
He also said there was a record of more than 1,000 assaults last year. "While inmate advocates continue to call for additional disciplinary reforms, staff are constantly at risk for unprovoked attacks. All of this will continue into 2020 until the administration recognizes that significant changes need to be made to protect staff," Hluska said.