Union: NY corrections officers taken to hospital after Five Points attack

Three corrections officers at a state prison in Seneca County needed treatment at a hospital after an attack by an inmate, the union representing them said Thursday.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association issued a press release Thursday morning regarding an incident at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus on July 19.
The union said the inmate refused to return to his cell after his phone time had expired, and as a prison sergeant was approaching to assist with the situation, the inmate charged him and struck him "several times" in the head and face. Seven other corrections officers intervened, and the inmate kicked and punched at them, with one officer being knocked unconcious. The inmate bit an officer's ear, as well. Once the inmate was restrained, he was isolated in a special housing unit at the prison.
Three officers had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, with one sustaining a concussion, another a broken nose and fractured elbow, and a third a fractured bone in his hand, the union said. All three were treated and released from the hospital, but have not returned to work. Other officers were treated at the prison for cuts and swelling and have stayed on duty.
The inmate, 33, is serving a 20-year sentence for a 2009 first-degree manslaughter conviction in New York City. The union highlighted the incident as an example of why it opposes proposals from some prisoner rights advocates who have called for the elimination of practices such as solitary confinement.
“This was a vicious attack by an inmate who was already under disciplinary measures at the facility," Mark Deburgomaster , NYSCOPBA western region vice president, in the press release. "As inmate advocates continue to call for a reduction in discipline for inmates, this is a perfect example of why those measures need to exist. Without significant penalties there will be nothing to deter unprovoked attacks like this from occurring. ”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.