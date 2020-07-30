Union: NY corrections officers taken to hospital after Five Points attack

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three corrections officers at a state prison in Seneca County needed treatment at a hospital after an attack by an inmate, the union representing them said Thursday.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association issued a press release Thursday morning regarding an incident at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus on July 19.

The union said the inmate refused to return to his cell after his phone time had expired, and as a prison sergeant was approaching to assist with the situation, the inmate charged him and struck him "several times" in the head and face. Seven other corrections officers intervened, and the inmate kicked and punched at them, with one officer being knocked unconcious. The inmate bit an officer's ear, as well. Once the inmate was restrained, he was isolated in a special housing unit at the prison.

Three officers had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, with one sustaining a concussion, another a broken nose and fractured elbow, and a third a fractured bone in his hand, the union said. All three were treated and released from the hospital, but have not returned to work. Other officers were treated at the prison for cuts and swelling and have stayed on duty.