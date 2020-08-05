Union: Officer hurt during inmate brawl at Seneca County prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An officer was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment of a possible concussion after intervening in a fight between three inmates at Five Points Correctional Facility.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents state corrections officers, issued a statement Wednesday saying violence broke out at the maximum security prison in Romulus on July 31.

NYSCOPBA said an officer who was monitoring inmates on a cell block witnessed two inmates exchange punches and administered two applications of OC spray when they refused to stop. The spray had no effect, and as the two inmates continued to fight, a third joined in and it became a two-on-one fight.

The union said that when additional staff arrived on the scene, one inmate was grabbed by an officer in a body hold and pushed up against the wall, and a second inmate was grabbed by an officer in a body hold and pulled away from the fight. As the officer was pulling the inmate away, the last inmate attempted to continue the assault and struck an officer in the forehead with an elbow and fist.

Once separated from each other, the inmates were removed from the cell block and placed in a Special Housing Unit. They face internal disciplinary measures.