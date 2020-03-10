Union: Officers hurt while stopping Willard inmate from swallowing contraband

Two officers and a sergeant were injured at state correctional facility last week by an inmate who was trying to swallow drugs hidden inside a latex glove finger, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

The union issued a press release Tuesday describing an incident at Willard Drug Treatment Center, a specialized prison in Seneca County. An inmate serving a two-year drug possession sentence was attempting to pick up and swallow the latex glove finger after dropping it on the floor on Thursday. The contraband had 60 strips of Suboxone, 1.5 grams of synthetic marijuana and six ceramic blades.

During the incident, the union said, one officer was elbowed in the head by the inmate, whose name was not disclosed. The inmate tried to run away but two officers grabbed and brought the inmate under control with body holds and then restraints.

The union said the inmate was transferred to Five Points Correctional Facility and faces disciplinary charges. Two officers and a sergeant were treated on site with minor injuries.

The union pointed to the case an example of why more resources are needed to combat contraband in state prisons.

“Currently there is no system in place to combat the drugs flooding into prisons. Until the administration steps up and provides staff with the necessary tools to combat contraband, it will continue to be significant problem and be dangerous for our members.” said Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA western region vice president, in a press release.

