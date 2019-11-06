The Union Springs Central School District is accepting letters of interest for potential appointees to a vacant board of education spot after a member resigned.
Randy Gardner, who joined the board in 2018, sent in a letter dated Sept. 28, 2019 saying that he wanted to resign, citing too many "conflicting meetings that has made it very difficult to attend the board meetings."
"Thank you for giving me this opportunity to serve our community. I wish you all the best in the future," Gardner said in the resignation letter.
Valerie Castiglia, Union Springs' board of education clerk, said in an email Wednesday that the board approved the resignation on Oct. 28. She added that the district opted to fill the vacancy with an appointment, which she said the board has done in the past.
Any school district resident interested in the seat may send a letter of interest to Castiglia. She said the board will select from the interested parties through interviews. The appointed person will be able to run for election in May 2020. At that point, Castiglia said, four board positions will be up for election, with three spots up for three-year terms and one for a one-year term.
Castiglia said Gardner provided valuable insight and highlighted the importance of supporting career and technical programming at BOCES.
Residents in the Union Springs school district interested in the role can send a letter of interest by Nov. 12 to Valerie Castiglia, board clerk, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY 13160 or vcastiglia@unionspringscsd.org.