Union Springs school schedules to depend on grade

"It is our hope that as the first few weeks of school progress, that we'd be able to develop a way to bring the middle school back on a daily basis, and then work our way toward having the high school in session more regularly," the district said.

Students utilizing distance learning from home will get a Chromebook, iPad or laptop from the district. The schedule for pre-kindergarten students will employ both in-person and distance learning. Schedule plans are subject to change as conditions shift.

The plan also said the "operational standard" for physical education, band and music instruction will be 12 feet of space in every direction. Plexiglass has been ordered for nursing and secretarial staff to give them an extra barrier of protection within their office spaces. Separation barriers are set to be made in the group bathrooms outside the cafeteria and the wing for fourth-fifth grades at A.J. to separate sinks and urinals. Meetings between parents and teachers and other communication between home and school is encouraged to be done over the phone or the video conferencing service Zoom.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to inform schools in regions in the state's fourth reopening phase, including Cayuga County-area districts, if they will be able to reopen in September. Safety and safety protocols under the state's guidance include physically distancing students 6 feet apart in classrooms and face coverings being worn by students while they are in hallways and other common areas.