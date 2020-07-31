Union Springs school schedules to depend on grade

The Union Springs Central School District student plans to have different schedules for various grades for the upcoming school year.
Under the district's full plan posted on its website, all kindergarten to fifth-grade students will be in school every day. Students in kindergarten to fourth grade will be at A.J. Smith Elementary School, while the fifth grade will be based in the gym of Union Springs Middle/High School. Those students won't intermingle with the other grades at the middle/high school "and will ultimately return to A.J. when social distancing rules allow," the district said.
Other students will have in-person education on different days. When they aren't physically at school, students will have online assignments, activities and coursework to finish to prepare for the next day's instruction.
The district hopes to build capacity over the beginning weeks of school and "work toward identifying ways to get more secondary students into school with greater frequency as the year progress," the document said. For that to occur, factors such as the state lessening social distancing requirements and the district gaining "a true understanding of our in-person student enrollment" would need to happen.
"It is our hope that as the first few weeks of school progress, that we'd be able to develop a way to bring the middle school back on a daily basis, and then work our way toward having the high school in session more regularly," the district said.
Students utilizing distance learning from home will get a Chromebook, iPad or laptop from the district. The schedule for pre-kindergarten students will employ both in-person and distance learning. Schedule plans are subject to change as conditions shift.
The plan also said the "operational standard" for physical education, band and music instruction will be 12 feet of space in every direction. Plexiglass has been ordered for nursing and secretarial staff to give them an extra barrier of protection within their office spaces. Separation barriers are set to be made in the group bathrooms outside the cafeteria and the wing for fourth-fifth grades at A.J. to separate sinks and urinals. Meetings between parents and teachers and other communication between home and school is encouraged to be done over the phone or the video conferencing service Zoom.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to inform schools in regions in the state's fourth reopening phase, including Cayuga County-area districts, if they will be able to reopen in September. Safety and safety protocols under the state's guidance include physically distancing students 6 feet apart in classrooms and face coverings being worn by students while they are in hallways and other common areas.
In this Series
Cayuga County-area school reopening plans: See what districts hope to do this fall
-
Updated
Cato-Meridian plans to send different grades to school on different days
-
Updated
Auburn leans toward combination of in-person, distanced learning for fall
-
Updated
Port Byron school district plans to let families choose in-school or online learning
- 9 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.