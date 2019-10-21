United Airlines announced Monday it will soon be offering flights from Syracuse's Hancock International Airport to Newark, N.J. in March on a "first-of-its-kind" aircraft.
According to a release from United, with flights beginning March 5, Syracuse will become one of the first airports offering service to the company's East Coast hub at Newark on the CRJ-550 plane.
The company describes the CRJ-550 as "the world's only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating" and amenities like a self-serve refreshment center, extra space for roller bags, and more.
The official website for Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, which manufactures the CRJ-550, says the plane has more legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by any U.S. airline.
Tickets for flights from Hancock aboard the CRJ-550 went on sale on Saturday. One-way flights listed for the first week range from $76 to $174 for basic economy and to $198 to $278 for first-class flights.