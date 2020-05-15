United Way of Cayuga County reaches 94% of annual fundraising goal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The United Way of Cayuga County raised $830,000 — 94% of its campaign goal — for 2019-20.

The result of the annual fundraising effort was announced Wednesday as the United Way hosted its annual meeting for board members, donors and staff in a virtual online format because of the cononavirus pandemic.

The agency praised the work of campaign chairs Gino and Maxine Alberici, along with the children and families, for leading the effort that included 76 workplace campaigns, 60 workplace presentations, and seven unique events that all helped bring new donors and funds to the campaign.

“We are grateful to our donors, our volunteers, and our many community partners," Board President David Gould said. "As we move forward during these difficult and challenging times, your United Way remains committed to serving our community.”

Key business support for the campaign included:

• 100% Employee Participation: Dermody, Burke, & Brown

• Five Continual Years of 100% Employee Participation: ARISE; The Jacobs Press

• 100% Corporate Match Award (companies that match employee donations 100%): Hammond & Irving; McKenzie-Childs; Owens-Illinois Glass Containers