United Way of Cayuga County reaches 94% of annual fundraising goal

The United Way of Cayuga County raised $830,000 — 94% of its campaign goal — for 2019-20.
The result of the annual fundraising effort was announced Wednesday as the United Way hosted its annual meeting for board members, donors and staff in a virtual online format because of the cononavirus pandemic.
The agency praised the work of campaign chairs Gino and Maxine Alberici, along with the children and families, for leading the effort that included 76 workplace campaigns, 60 workplace presentations, and seven unique events that all helped bring new donors and funds to the campaign.
“We are grateful to our donors, our volunteers, and our many community partners," Board President David Gould said. "As we move forward during these difficult and challenging times, your United Way remains committed to serving our community.”
Key business support for the campaign included:
• 100% Employee Participation: Dermody, Burke, & Brown
• Five Continual Years of 100% Employee Participation: ARISE; The Jacobs Press
• 100% Corporate Match Award (companies that match employee donations 100%): Hammond & Irving; McKenzie-Childs; Owens-Illinois Glass Containers
• Five Continual Years of 100% Corporate Match: Midstate Mutual Insurance Company; NUCOR Steel
• Champion Award – 100% Employee Giving & 100% Corporate Match: Tompkins Trust Company
• Community Care Award: Johnston – Johnston has partnered throughout the year with the United Way supporting the personal care drive with both donations and staff support, hosted an internal annual campaign, and provided an extremely generous corporate gift
The United Way also announced Wednesday the following changes to its board of directors:
• Departing due to term limits: John Lane, Hill-Rom; Jim Orman, Cayuga County; and Karen Quest, New York Chiropractic College
• Reelected for a second three-year term: Tom Ganey, Savannah Bank; Jack Hardy, Community Member; Renee Jensen, City of Auburn; Michael Quill, Jr., Boyle & Anderson, PC; and Meg Vanek, Retired – Cayuga County Office of Tourism
• Joining for an initial three-year term: Jackie Dmytrenko, Executive Vice President, Cayuga Lake National Bank; Mary Beth Leeson, Deputy Treasurer, Cayuga County; and Tracy Verrier, Executive Director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions, a joint venture of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and the Cayuga County Chamber or Commerce
• The 2020-21 Executive Committee includes: David Gould, President; Renee Jensen, Vice President; Mary Beth Leeson, Treasurer; and Jeff Pirozzolo, Secretary.
