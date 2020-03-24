United Way of Cayuga County starts grant program for nonprofits slammed by pandemic

The United Way of Cayuga County has established a short-term mini grant program during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first round of grants will support front-line community nonprofits that have seen an increased demand for services due to the pandemic. The nonprofits will already have deep roots in the community, as well as a track record of serving people who are immediately and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and its effects.

"We're hoping to help those organizations whose resources are truly being taxed at this time," board President David Gould said in a news release.

The grants will range from $500 to $5,000, and will be awarded on a rolling basis. More information, and how to apply, will be available at unitedwayofcayuga.org later this week.

Donations to the grant fund can be made by sending a check to the United Way at 2 State St., Suite 2, Auburn, NY, 13021, or by donating through PayPal at unitedwayofcayugacounty.org. One hundred percent of donations will go to the fund.

For more information, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.

