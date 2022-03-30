United Way of Cayuga County's 2021-22 campaign surpasses goal

FLEMING — Celebrating its 100th anniversary, The United Way of Cayuga County revealed Wednesday that its 2021-22 campaign far surpassed its goal.

The results of the campaign, co-chaired by Nucor Steel in Auburn, were revealed at the organization's 99th annual membership meeting at the Springside Inn. With Nucor employees, United Way employees and more holding up large signs with an individual number or symbol, it was revealed the campaign amassed over $883,000, more than its $800,000 goal.

Since the Auburn and Cayuga Community Chest started in 1922, it was succeeded by the United Fund of Cayuga County in 1956 and changed to the United Way of Cayuga County in 1979, the local group is now celebrating its 100th anniversary. Earlier in the meeting, the group unveiled its 100th anniversary logo, to the applause of the over 60 people in attendance.

"Your United Way has been serving your friends, family and neighbors for an entire century," Julisa Stone, the marketing and campaign coordinator for United Way, said before the logo was shown.

Stone said four different celebrations will be taking place this year to mark the milestone, starting with The Celebration, which will acknowledge those who worked on the campaign. That event will be held 2 to 5 p.m. May 22 at Prison City Urban Farm in Auburn. The second annual Day of Caring event will be held on Aug. 4 at various locations. The exhibit "Through the Decades: 100 Years of Living United," will start Oct. 7 at The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and run through Dec. 30. The 100th anniversary gala will be held 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Chantelle Marie Lakehouse & Celebration Venue in Auburn.

Before the 2021-22 campaign total was unveiled, Jason Curtis, general manager at Nucor, mentioned that it would co-chair the 2022-23 campaign, with different Nucor employees likely acting as co-chairs. He also expressed gratitude over the 2021-22 campaign.

"Nucor is grateful for our teammates, we're grateful for the community where we live and work," Curtis said.

