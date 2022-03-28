Unity House hires new Grace House director

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the hiring of Dorothy Radcliff as the new director of its Grace House recovery program.

Radcliff, of Scipio Center, began her new duties in February, replacing Ashley Short. Radcliff has a Bachelor of Social Work from Nazareth College and is a credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor. Most recently, she was a program director and counselor at Helio Health in Syracuse, and worked for many years for Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services.

“Dorothy comes to Unity House with extensive experience in central New York providing a variety of services to individuals in recovery,” said Darlene Podolak, Unity House's chief operating officer, in a news release. “I am looking forward to her leadership at Grace House and the supportive living program, providing residential support and guidance. I anticipate that she will become a part of the Auburn community very quickly, and the transition will be positive for the staff and the residents.”

Radcliff is responsible for direct oversight and monitoring of operations for Grace House and the agency's supportive living facility, fostering an environment that promotes the health and safety of people in recovery.

“Addiction is a powerful disease, and one that has touched everyone’s life directly or indirectly,” Radcliff said. “I’m very excited to return to the community that I grew up in to work with the Grace House team in making a difference, one day at a time.”

For more information, call (315) 253-6227 or visit unityhouse.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0