Unity House in Auburn honoring two for their commitment to the community

Unity House of Cayuga County, an Auburn-based agency supporting adults with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities, and those in recovery from addiction, is honoring two people for their commitment to the community.

The agency announced on Thursday that its 11th annual Open Arms Award would be presented to Nathan Torrance of Nate’s Barber Shop in Auburn.

Torrance was selected, Unity House said, "in recognition of his outstanding compassion and respect for the Unity House individuals who come to him for services. He recognizes their ability, not disability, and expresses sincere compassion and understanding for our participants."

The 12th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award is being given to Michelle Barber, branch manager at Five Star Bank in Auburn.

Unity House said that Barber has been actively involved in Cayuga County for decades and has volunteered at countless agencies, including Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County, Auburn Housing Authority, the Cayuga Chamber of Commerce, and Cayuga County Tourism Office. Years ago, the agency said, "she delivered Meals on Wheels with Fred Atkins, and is pleased to accept this award in memory of a man she knew personally."

Torrance and Barber will be recognized at the Unity House annual board and award dinner at the Auburn Hilton Garden Inn on Monday, April 25. The dinner is open to the public, and tickets are $75. To learn more and to RSVP, visit unityhouse.com/annualdinner.html.

