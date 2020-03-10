Unity House names Auburn man, officer award winners

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced the recipients of its 10th annual Fred Atkins Community Service Award and ninth annual Open Arms Award.
The Atkins award goes to Timothy Donovan. A lifelong resident of Auburn, he volunteers with an array of local nonprofits, including Unity House, homeless shelters, food pantries, the Auburn Rotary Club and more. He is a former recipient of Unity House services, and has made it his life's work to give back to the agencies in the area that helped him in his recovery.
You have free articles remaining.
Donovan will be awarded $250 for him and another $250 to be given to a Cayuga County nonprofit of his choice. The award was established in memory of Atkins, a longtime Cayuga County volunteer and a 30-year board member of Unity House.
The ninth annual Open Arms Award goes to Lt. Michael Wellauer of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. He was nominated by Unity House employee Alyssa Militello in recognition of his patience, kindness and compassion to the people with disabilities served by Unity House. He has also committed time and effort working with people with disabilities to help them understand how 911 works, how to de-escalate stressful situations and how to develop more constructive coping skills.
The awards will be presented at Unity House of Cayuga County's annual dinner April 27 at the Chantelle Marie Lakehouse & Celebration Venue in Fleming. The evening's guest speaker is local author and mental health advocate Jacqueline Cioffa.