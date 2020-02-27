Unlimited free parking at city garage to end next week

A new automatic payment collection machine at Auburn's municipal parking garage will go into service Monday, March 2, bringing an end to a period of unlimited free parking in the garage's upper levels since a fire in May.

Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason said the garage will continue to offer up to two hours of free parking during business hours in the upper levels, but payment will required for parking longer than that. The maximum daily payment will be $6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paid parking hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Parking at night and on weekends is free. The city's full parking garage rate schedule is posted on its website at www.auburnny.gov/parking-city-auburn/pages/parking-garage-information.

Mason said the cost of replacing the payment collection machine and the lost parking garage revenue are being covered by the city's insurance coverage.

Additional repairs at the garage are planned for the spring and summer.

A utility vehicle fire in the parking garage's maintenance area had damaged the surrounding area and some city equipment, resulting in some temporary closures of certain areas of the garage and the unlimited free parking on upper levels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2