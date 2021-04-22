Unwanted medications being collected at two Auburn locations Saturday

The Auburn Police Department is encouraging people to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs at two locations this weekend.

As part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, collection sites will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Wegmans, 1 Loop Road, and the Kinney Drugs at 62 Owasco St.

The takeback locations will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), needles and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

In a news release, the APD said that the initiative is a public safety and public health issue, because prescription medications in homes can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused. Prescription drug abuse and accidental poisonings occur across the country, the APD said, and studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

Additionally, outdated methods of disposing of medicines, such as flushing them down a toilet or throwing them in the garbage, pose potential safety and health hazards.

