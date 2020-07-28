Unwanted medications to be collected for proper disposal at Auburn event

Unwanted prescription drugs and other medications will be collected for proper disposal at a special event in Auburn.
"Shed the Meds" will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at Walgreens, 314 Genesee St., according to a news release from state Sen. Pam Helming and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck.
“Safe disposal of unneeded medication is critical for both our environment and the health of our community." Helming said in a statement. "Medications that are disposed of improperly can make their way into our lakes and waterways, damaging water quality and our environment. It is important to properly dispose of unused medications and keep them out of our water and this event provides a free and convenient way to do that for local residents."
“Prevention strategies are an important part of ending drug abuse and addiction in our community," Schenck said. "By keeping dangerous prescription medication out of the wrong hands, we are helping to prevent addiction and end drug abuse before it starts."
