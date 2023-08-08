Officials hope the public takes advantage of an opportunity to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs in Auburn so they can be safely disposed of.

A collection and drug awareness event has been scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn.

The drop-off is for prescription tablets, capsules, patches and ointments in addition to over-the-counter medications, pet medications, samples and vitamins.

Needles and other sharps will not be accepted.

Prescription medications in homes can sometimes be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused, officials said, and prescription drug abuse and accidental poisonings occur across the country. Outdated methods of disposing of medicines, such as flushing them down a toilet or throwing them in the garbage, pose potential safety and health hazards.

The event is being sponsored by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Auburn Police Department, Elks USA and Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs in Auburn.