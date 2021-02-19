UPDATE: All of Cayuga County under lake effect snow warning; up to 9 inches predicted

All of Cayuga County is now under a lake effect snow warning from Friday night into Saturday.

The National Weather Service upgraded a winter storm watch for southern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County. The warning runs from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday; the agency said some areas will get 5 to 9 inches.

"Lake effect snow (will be) heaviest late tonight through Saturday, reaching an inch per hour snowfall rates at times," the agency said. "Plan on slippery road conditions with dangerously low visibilities in heavier lake effect snow bands. The heaviest lake effect snow amounts are expected from Central to Southeastern Cayuga County, into Southwestern Onondaga County."

The lake effect snow warning for the northern end of Cayuga County is running from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, with 6 to 9 inches of snow predicted. Drivers should be alert for "rapidly changing road conditions."

