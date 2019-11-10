A healthy blast of winter weather is coming to much of upstate New York this week.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for areas of the Finger Lakes, central and western New York regions, including all of of Cayuga County.
A watch covering the northern half of the county runs from 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. A watch for the southern half starts at 1 p.m. Monday and expires at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
In the northern half of Cayuga County, the agency said, the storm could bring 6 to 10 inches of snow, followed by cold temperatures and wind that could drop wind chills into the single-digits on Tuesday. A 6-to-9-inch snow forecast covers the rest of the county.
"Travel conditions will deteriorate during the day Monday, with the heaviest snowfall rates and worst travel from late Monday afternoon through late Monday night," the NWS said. "Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly."
