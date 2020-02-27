UPDATE: Arrests made as 2-hour standoff ends at Auburn motel

Three people were taken into custody nearly two hours after police surrounded an Auburn motel Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a man was pointing a gun out of a window.

The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. at Grant Motel, 255 Grant Ave., on the north side of the road between Auburn Plaza and Walmart.

Police were using a loudspeaker to communicate with people in the motel, at one point calling two by name and insisting they "come out one at a time with your hands up."

Just before 6 p.m., a bang was heard inside Room 15 of the motel and two women and one man then exited and were tackled and handcuffed by police officers. A smoky haze wafted out of the room after the door was opened.

Another person had been detained shortly after the incident began.

The standoff disrupted traffic in the busy commercial neighborhood, with police shutting down traffic in both directions on Grant Avenue. Eastbound traffic was being directed onto McIntosh Drive, and westbound traffic was blocked off at the intersection with John Walsh Boulevard and Brookside Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}