UPDATE: Arrests made as 2-hour standoff ends at Auburn motel

Three people were taken into custody nearly two hours after police surrounded an Auburn motel Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a man was pointing a gun out of a window.
The incident was reported at about 4 p.m. at Grant Motel, 255 Grant Ave., on the north side of the road between Auburn Plaza and Walmart.
Police were using a loudspeaker to communicate with people in the motel, at one point calling two by name and insisting they "come out one at a time with your hands up."
Just before 6 p.m., a bang was heard inside Room 15 of the motel and two women and one man then exited and were tackled and handcuffed by police officers. A smoky haze wafted out of the room after the door was opened.
Another person had been detained shortly after the incident began.
The standoff disrupted traffic in the busy commercial neighborhood, with police shutting down traffic in both directions on Grant Avenue. Eastbound traffic was being directed onto McIntosh Drive, and westbound traffic was blocked off at the intersection with John Walsh Boulevard and Brookside Drive.
The APD said after the standoff that a CS gas device was used at one point. Members of the New York State Police, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Auburn Fire Department, TLC Ambulance and emergency response teams and hostage negotiators with the APD assisted with the scene.
Lasca's restaurant, across the street from the motel, is currently closed for a prescheduled vacation. Walmart remained open for business. Businesses at Auburn Plaza remained open. Some people in cars watched the scene unfold from parking lots of Lasca's and other businesses. Strong winds blasted across the parking lots as armed officers at the motel stood in place.
Nancy Hillman, co-owner of the Auburn Karate School at Auburn Plaza, said most of the students who come to classes on Thursdays nights didn't show up. At one point a student arrived who said she had to take a back way to get to the plaza, Hillman said.
"This is not an Auburn thing," she said.
Clarence Perham, assistant manager at the Midas auto repair shop near the motel said business wasn't affected much since it started close to closing time anyway. He said the situation was a bit exciting.
"You don't see this all the time," Perham said.