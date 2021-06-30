 Skip to main content
UPDATE: At least 1,100 customers without power after storm in Cayuga County
alert

  • Updated
NYSEG logo
Provided

There are scattered power outages after a storm passed through Cayuga County Wednesday afternoon. 

According to NYSEG, 1,132 customers are without power — 626 in Auburn, 274 in Aurelius, 142 in Fleming, 69 in Springport, nine in Sennett, seven in Venice, four in Owasco and one in Scipio. 

It's unknown when power will be restored in these areas. 

The quick-moving storm brought heavy rain and high winds to Auburn and surrounding towns. 

This story will be updated. 

