UPDATE: Cato man killed in Cayuga County snowmobile crash

A man was fatally injured in a snowmobile accident Thursday in the town of Conquest.

Several area rescue crews responded to a farm at 1058 Spring Lake Road at about 5 p.m. after a report that a man had crashed a snowmobile into a piece of farm equipment.

Emergency radio transmissions indicated the man had suffered serious injuries. The Conquest Fire Department, CIMVAC ambulance, Jordan EMS and Cato first responders were called to the scene.

State police said Michael E. Hall, 55, of Cato, lost control of a snowmobile and "struck a parked farm implement." He was transported by ambulance to Auburn Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said Thursday night that the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

