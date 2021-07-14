UPDATE: Cayuga County power outages down to 250

Damage from severe thunderstorm winds are actually more common than damage from tornadoes and yet, winds are not talked about as much.

Utility crews have restored power to additional customers affected by outages brought on by Tuesday night's severe thunderstorms.

The websites for New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric as of 12:50 p.m. Wednesday show that 253 properties remained without service.

The outages include 95 customers in Owasco, 40 in Ira, 37 in Ira, 19 in Sciptio and 18 in Cato. The utilities are reporting estimated restoration times between 1:30 and 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

EARLIER WE REPORTED:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a line of severe thunderstorms swept through and knocked out power to more than 3,000 customers in Cayuga County on Tuesday night, service has been restored in most areas.

According to the websites of New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric, 592 customers in Cayuga County were still without power as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The utilities were still assessing damage and did not have estimated restoration times posted for most areas.

In northern Cayuga County areas served by RG&E, the town of Ira has the most outages remaining with 134.

In NYSEG's territory in the lower half of the county, the town of Owasco has the most outages with 264.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 3 Angry 1