UPDATE: Cayuga County travel advisory lifted

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lifted its travel advisory issued earlier on Tuesday. At 6 p.m., the office posted to its Facebook page that the advisory was no longer in effect.

EARLIER WE REPORTED:

A travel advisory has been issued by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office because of the winter storm.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that it is asking motorists to use caution as snowfall is continuing and, particularly in the southern end of the county, heavy at times. Roads may be snow covered, slippery, difficult to discern and drifting.

Please allow extra time if you do travel and be sure to leave additional space between your vehicle and those traveling around you.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the southern half of Cayuga County. Up to a foot of snow is in the forecast for the area.

